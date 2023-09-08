Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-10 win against Jacksonville for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 14-3 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 28-10 halftime margin at the Crimsons' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin charged to a 48-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.