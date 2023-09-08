Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-10 win against Jacksonville for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 14-3 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.
The Cyclones fought to a 28-10 halftime margin at the Crimsons' expense.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin charged to a 48-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.