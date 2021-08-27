 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Southeast squeezes past Decatur Eisenhower 19-14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With little to no wiggle room, Springfield Southeast nosed past Decatur Eisenhower 19-14 during this Illinois football game.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the second and final quarters.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-14 lead over the Panthers.

The start wasn't the problem for Decatur Eisenhower, who began with a 14-13 edge over Springfield Southeast through the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: EIU football's Adam Cushing talks about preparation for Indiana State

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: EIU football's Adam Cushing talks about preparation for Indiana State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News