Springfield survives taut tilt with Chatham Glenwood 39-36

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield's direction just enough to squeeze past Chatham Glenwood 39-36 in Illinois high school football action on August 27.
The Senators darted ahead of the Titans 39-28 as the fourth quarter started.
The Senators kept an 18-14 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.
The Senators drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over the Titans after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.