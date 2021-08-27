 Skip to main content
Springfield survives taut tilt with Chatham Glenwood 39-36

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield's direction just enough to squeeze past Chatham Glenwood 39-36 in Illinois high school football action on August 27.

The Senators darted ahead of the Titans 39-28 as the fourth quarter started.

The Senators kept an 18-14 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.

The Senators drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over the Titans after the first quarter.

