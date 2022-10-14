 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

St. Joseph-Ogden darts by Rantoul Township in easy victory 57-14

  • 0

St. Joseph-Ogden dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-14 win over Rantoul Township in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 28-0 lead over Rantoul Township.

The Spartans registered a 50-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Eagles fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Spartans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul Township faced off on October 15, 2021 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Rantoul Township faced off against Monticello and St Joseph-Ogden took on Bloomington Central Catholic on September 30 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News