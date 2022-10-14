St. Joseph-Ogden darts by Rantoul Township in easy victory 57-14

St. Joseph-Ogden dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-14 win over Rantoul Township in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 28-0 lead over Rantoul Township.
The Spartans registered a 50-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Eagles fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Spartans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
