St. Joseph-Ogden finally found a way to top Fairbury Prairie Central 26-19 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

St. Joseph-Ogden opened with a 13-6 advantage over Fairbury Prairie Central through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 16-6 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Fairbury Prairie Central rallied in the third quarter by making it 19-13.

The Spartans held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and St Joseph-Ogden faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Tolono Unity.

