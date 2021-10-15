St. Joseph-Ogden routs Rantoul Township 29-6

St. Joseph-Ogden offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rantoul Township with an all-around effort during this 29-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 1, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul Township took on Monticello on October 1 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
St. Joseph-Ogden jumped in front of Rantoul Township 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.
