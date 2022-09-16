St. Joseph-Ogden sets early tone to dominate Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 41-14

St. Joseph-Ogden wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 41-14 victory over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 27-7 lead over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.
St. Joseph-Ogden breathed fire to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 41-14.
