St. Joseph-Ogden finally found a way to top Tolono Unity 38-35 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Tolono Unity started on steady ground by forging a 14-3 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets darted a meager margin over the Spartans as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 38-35 lead over Tolono Unity.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.