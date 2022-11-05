 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Stanford Olympia manhandles St. Joseph-Ogden 60-28

  • 0

Stanford Olympia left no doubt on Saturday, controlling St. Joseph-Ogden from start to finish for a 60-28 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Stanford Olympia drew first blood by forging a 32-21 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Stanford Olympia put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing St. Joseph-Ogden 28-7 in the last stanza.

In recent action on October 21, Stanford Olympia faced off against Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central and St Joseph-Ogden took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on October 21 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News