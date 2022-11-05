Stanford Olympia manhandles St. Joseph-Ogden 60-28

Stanford Olympia left no doubt on Saturday, controlling St. Joseph-Ogden from start to finish for a 60-28 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Stanford Olympia drew first blood by forging a 32-21 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Stanford Olympia put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing St. Joseph-Ogden 28-7 in the last stanza.