Stanford Olympia stops Pleasant Plains in snug affair 24-15

Stanford Olympia posted a narrow 24-15 win over Pleasant Plains at Stanford Olympia High on October 7 in Illinois football action.
Pleasant Plains authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Stanford Olympia at the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans kept a 16-9 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.
Stanford Olympia moved to a 24-15 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
