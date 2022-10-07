 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanford Olympia stops Pleasant Plains in snug affair 24-15

Stanford Olympia posted a narrow 24-15 win over Pleasant Plains at Stanford Olympia High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Pleasant Plains authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Stanford Olympia at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 16-9 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Stanford Olympia moved to a 24-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on September 23, Stanford Olympia squared off with New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

