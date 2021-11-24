 Skip to main content
Stockton squeezes past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17-13

Stockton knocked off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17-13 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High on November 24 in Illinois football action.

Stockton opened with a 17-13 advantage over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley through the first quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

