Stop sign: Arcola renders Villa Grove-Heritage Coop's offense pointless 28-0

  • 0

No need for worry, Arcola's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 28-0 shutout of Villa Grove-Heritage Coop for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.

The Purple Riders moved in front of the Blue Devils 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 7-0.

The Purple Riders' supremacy showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Arcola squared up on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a football game . Click here for a recap

