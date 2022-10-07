Stop sign: Auburn renders Pittsfield's offense pointless 34-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Auburn stopped Pittsfield to the tune of a 34-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.
Auburn opened with a 7-0 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Saukees' expense.
Auburn steamrolled to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.
