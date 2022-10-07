Stop sign: Auburn renders Pittsfield's offense pointless 34-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Auburn stopped Pittsfield to the tune of a 34-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.

Auburn opened with a 7-0 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Saukees' expense.

Auburn steamrolled to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Pittsfield and Auburn faced off on September 10, 2021 at Pittsfield High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 23, Pittsfield faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Auburn took on Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central on September 23 at Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

