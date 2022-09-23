 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Stop sign: Eureka renders Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's offense pointless 42-0

  • 0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Eureka followed in snuffing Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's offense 42-0 during this Illinois football game.

Eureka drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.

The Hornets' offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Hornets outscored the Falcons 14-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Eureka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with September 24, 2021 at Eureka High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with El Paso-Gridley in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News