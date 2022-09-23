Stop sign: Eureka renders Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's offense pointless 42-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Eureka followed in snuffing Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's offense 42-0 during this Illinois football game.

Eureka drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.

The Hornets' offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Hornets outscored the Falcons 14-0 in the final quarter.