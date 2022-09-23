Stop sign: Eureka renders Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's offense pointless 42-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Eureka followed in snuffing Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's offense 42-0 during this Illinois football game.
Eureka drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.
The Hornets' offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Hornets outscored the Falcons 14-0 in the final quarter.
Last season, Eureka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with September 24, 2021 at Eureka High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with El Paso-Gridley in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.