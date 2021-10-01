 Skip to main content
Stopped cold: Canton thwarts Bartonville Limestone's quest 31-19

Saddled up and ready to go, Canton spurred past Bartonville Limestone 31-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Little Giants' offense jumped to a 19-13 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Canton and Bartonville Limestone were both scoreless.

