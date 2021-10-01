Stopped cold: Canton thwarts Bartonville Limestone's quest 31-19

Saddled up and ready to go, Canton spurred past Bartonville Limestone 31-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on September 17 , Canton squared up on East Peoria in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Little Giants' offense jumped to a 19-13 lead over the Rockets at halftime.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Canton and Bartonville Limestone were both scoreless.
Lede AI Sports Desk
