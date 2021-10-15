 Skip to main content
Stopped cold: Macomb thwarts Havana's quest 28-14

Playing with a winning hand, Macomb trumped Havana 28-14 on October 15 in Illinois football action.

The Bombers drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over the Ducks after the first quarter.

Macomb fought to a 22-8 intermission margin at Havana's expense.

Macomb took charge ahead of Havana 28-8 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

