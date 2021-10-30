 Skip to main content
Storm warning: Athens unleashes full fury on Macon Meridian 42-14

Macon Meridian had no answers as Athens roared to a 42-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

Athens jumped in front of Macon Meridian 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-13 lead at halftime.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-14 lead over Macon Meridian.

