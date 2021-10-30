Storm warning: Athens unleashes full fury on Macon Meridian 42-14

Macon Meridian had no answers as Athens roared to a 42-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.
Recently on October 15 , Athens squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a football game . For more, click here.
Athens jumped in front of Macon Meridian 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Hawks climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-13 lead at halftime.
Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-14 lead over Macon Meridian.
