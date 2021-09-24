 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Downs Tri-Valley unleashes full fury on Heyworth 40-12

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Downs Tri-Valley turned out the lights on Heyworth 40-12 on September 24 in Illinois football action.

The Vikings drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over the Hornets after the first quarter.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Recently on September 10 , Heyworth squared up on Eureka in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News