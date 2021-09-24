Storm warning: Downs Tri-Valley unleashes full fury on Heyworth 40-12

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Downs Tri-Valley turned out the lights on Heyworth 40-12 on September 24 in Illinois football action.
The Vikings drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over the Hornets after the first quarter.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
Recently on September 10 , Heyworth squared up on Eureka in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
