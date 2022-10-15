Storm warning: Forreston rains down on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40-12

Forreston delivered all the smoke to disorient Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and flew away with a 40-12 win in Illinois high school football on October 15.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.
Forreston took control in the third quarter with a 32-6 advantage over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-6 final quarter, too.
Last season, Forreston and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on October 16, 2021 at Forreston High School. For more, click here.
