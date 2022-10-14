Storm warning: Macomb unleashes full fury on Havana-Midwest Central Coop 36-8

Macomb swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Havana-Midwest Central Coop 36-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
Recently on September 30, Havana-Midwest Central Coop squared off with Abingdon-Avon in a football game. For more, click here.
