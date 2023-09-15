Sullivan dismissed Argenta-Oreana by a 41-6 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.
The Redskins' offense pulled in front for a 34-6 lead over the Bombers at the intermission.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Nokomis.
