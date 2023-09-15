Sullivan dismissed Argenta-Oreana by a 41-6 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Redskins' offense pulled in front for a 34-6 lead over the Bombers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Nokomis.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.