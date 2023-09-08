An early dose of momentum helped Sullivan to a 33-12 runaway past Toledo Cumberland on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Sullivan moved in front of Toledo Cumberland 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins registered a 33-6 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Toledo Cumberland made it 33-12.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

