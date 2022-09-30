Surge sends Dunlap past Canton 38-14

Never count out a determined team, as Dunlap showed while coming back against Canton for the 38-14 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Canton, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Dunlap through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 24-14 intermission margin at the Little Giants' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.