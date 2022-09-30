Surge sends Dunlap past Canton 38-14

Never count out a determined team, as Dunlap showed while coming back against Canton for the 38-14 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Canton, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Dunlap through the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles kept a 24-14 intermission margin at the Little Giants' expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.
Last season, Dunlap and Canton squared off with October 15, 2021 at Dunlap High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 16, Canton squared off with East Peoria in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.