Take a seat: Auburn owns Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in huge victory 32-6

Auburn didn't tinker with Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central, scoring a 32-6 result in the win column on September 23 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Auburn a 13-6 lead over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central.

The Trojans registered a 32-6 advantage at halftime over the Blue Jays.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on September 9, Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Auburn took on Pleasant Plains on September 9 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

