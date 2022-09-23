Take a seat: Auburn owns Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in huge victory 32-6

Auburn didn't tinker with Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central, scoring a 32-6 result in the win column on September 23 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Auburn a 13-6 lead over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central.
The Trojans registered a 32-6 advantage at halftime over the Blue Jays.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.
