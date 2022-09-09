Taking care of business: Maroa-Forsyth scores early, often in pounding of Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 56-8

Maroa-Forsyth grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 56-8 win over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central.
The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 14-0 lead over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central.
The Trojans opened a mammoth 35-0 gap over the Blue Jays at the intermission.
Maroa-Forsyth jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Jays tried to respond in the fourth quarter with an 8-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central faced off on October 8, 2021 at Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central. For more, click here.
