Taking care of business: Maroa-Forsyth scores early, often in pounding of Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 56-8

Maroa-Forsyth grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 56-8 win over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central.

The Blue Jays tried to respond in the fourth quarter with an 8-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.