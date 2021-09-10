 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taking on water: Clifton Central sinks Fithian Oakwood 26-8

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Clifton Central spurred past Fithian Oakwood 26-8 on September 10 in Illinois football.

Recently on August 27 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on Momence in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

Clifton Central kept a 14-8 halftime margin at Fithian Oakwood's expense.

Clifton Central drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Fithian Oakwood after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News