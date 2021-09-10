Taking on water: Clifton Central sinks Fithian Oakwood 26-8

Saddled up and ready to go, Clifton Central spurred past Fithian Oakwood 26-8 on September 10 in Illinois football.
Recently on August 27 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on Momence in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
Clifton Central kept a 14-8 halftime margin at Fithian Oakwood's expense.
Clifton Central drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Fithian Oakwood after the first quarter.
