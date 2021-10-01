 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Peoria Notre Dame sinks Danville 36-16

Peoria Notre Dame grabbed a 36-16 victory at the expense of Danville at Danville High on October 1 in Illinois football action.

The Irish drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over the Vikings after the first quarter.

Peoria Notre Dame's offense jumped to a 22-8 lead over Danville at halftime.

The Irish jumped over the Vikings when the fourth quarter began 22-16.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream

