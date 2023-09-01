It was a tough night for Robinson which was overmatched by Taylorville in this 35-13 verdict.
Taylorville opened with a 14-7 advantage over Robinson through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Taylorville breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maroons narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
