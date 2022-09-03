Taylorville delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic 24-21

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sigh of relief filled the air in Taylorville's locker room after a trying 24-21 test with Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic at Taylorville High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

The Tornadoes opened a meager 17-9 gap over the Green Wave at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Tornadoes maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-7 in the final quarter.

Last season, Taylorville and Elgin St Edward Central Catholic faced off on September 4, 2021 at Elgin St Edward Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap

