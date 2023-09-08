Defense dominated as Taylorville pitched a 15-0 shutout of Columbia during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.
Taylorville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbia through the first quarter.
The Tornadoes registered a 15-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.
Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.
Recently on Aug. 25, Taylorville squared off with Olney Richland County in a football game.
