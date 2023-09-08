Defense dominated as Taylorville pitched a 15-0 shutout of Columbia during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Taylorville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbia through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 15-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 25, Taylorville squared off with Olney Richland County in a football game.

