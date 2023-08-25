Taylorville handled Olney Richland County 41-6 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.
The first quarter gave Taylorville a 20-6 lead over Olney Richland County.
The Tornadoes fought to a 27-6 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.
Taylorville charged to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
