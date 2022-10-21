Taylorville's convoy passes Bethalto Civic Memorial 34-14

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Taylorville prevailed over Bethalto Civic Memorial 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
Taylorville darted in front of Bethalto Civic Memorial 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Taylorville pulled to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
The last time Bethalto Civic Memorial and Taylorville played in a 56-12 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on October 7, Taylorville squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.