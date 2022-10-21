Taylorville's convoy passes Bethalto Civic Memorial 34-14

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Taylorville prevailed over Bethalto Civic Memorial 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Taylorville darted in front of Bethalto Civic Memorial 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Taylorville pulled to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.