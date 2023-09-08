A suffocating defense helped Maroa-Forsyth handle Petersburg PORTA 63-0 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.
The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Petersburg PORTA played in a 56-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.