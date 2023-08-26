Mt. Zion sent Bartonville Limestone home scoreless in a 42-0 decision at Mt. Zion High on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Mt. Zion stormed in front of Bartonville Limestone 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mt Zion and Bartonville Limestone faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Mt Zion High School.

