Defense dominated as Shelbyville pitched a 42-0 shutout of St. Louis Roosevelt at Shelbyville High on Sept. 9 in Illinois football action.

Shelbyville moved in front of St. Louis Roosevelt 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Rough Riders' expense.

Shelbyville thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Shelbyville faced off against Newton.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.