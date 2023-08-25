Watseka sent Georgetown-Ridge Farm home scoreless in a 27-0 decision in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Watseka breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

