Watseka sent Georgetown-Ridge Farm home scoreless in a 27-0 decision in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Buffaloes' expense.
Watseka breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
