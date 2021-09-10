 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toledo Cumberland blankets Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond with suffocating defensive effort 45-0

  • 0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Toledo Cumberland squeeze Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 45-0 in a shutout effort in Illinois high school football on September 10.

In recent action on August 27, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Toledo Cumberland took on Shelbyville on August 27 at Toledo Cumberland High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News