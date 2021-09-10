Toledo Cumberland blankets Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond with suffocating defensive effort 45-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Toledo Cumberland squeeze Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 45-0 in a shutout effort in Illinois high school football on September 10.
In recent action on August 27, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Toledo Cumberland took on Shelbyville on August 27 at Toledo Cumberland High School. Click here for a recap
