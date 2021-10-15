Toledo Cumberland overpowers Cerro Gordo in thorough beating 41-8

Cerro Gordo had no answers as Toledo Cumberland roared to a 41-8 victory at Toledo Cumberland High on October 15 in Illinois football action.

The Pirates opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Broncos through the first quarter.

The Pirates' offense darted to a 14-0 lead over the Broncos at halftime.

The Pirates' authority showed as they carried a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

