 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toledo Cumberland overpowers Cerro Gordo in thorough beating 41-8

  • 0

Cerro Gordo had no answers as Toledo Cumberland roared to a 41-8 victory at Toledo Cumberland High on October 15 in Illinois football action.

The Pirates opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Broncos through the first quarter.

The Pirates' offense darted to a 14-0 lead over the Broncos at halftime.

The Pirates' authority showed as they carried a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News