Toledo Cumberland overpowers Cerro Gordo in thorough beating 41-8

Cerro Gordo had no answers as Toledo Cumberland roared to a 41-8 victory at Toledo Cumberland High on October 15 in Illinois football action.
The Pirates opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Broncos through the first quarter.
The Pirates' offense darted to a 14-0 lead over the Broncos at halftime.
The Pirates' authority showed as they carried a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.