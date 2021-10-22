Toledo Cumberland routs Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 44-8

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op had no answers as Toledo Cumberland roared to a 44-8 victory on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The Pirates opened with a 13-0 advantage over the Storm through the first quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 34-0 halftime margin at the Storm's expense.

Toledo Cumberland took charge over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 44-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

