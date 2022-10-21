Toledo Cumberland severs Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop's hopes 34-15

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Toledo Cumberland will take its 34-15 victory over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.
Recently on October 7, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop squared off with Argenta-Oreana in a football game. For more, click here.
