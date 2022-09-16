Toledo Cumberland snatches victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-26

A tight-knit tilt turned in Toledo Cumberland's direction just enough to squeeze past Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-26 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Knights narrowed the gap 12-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.