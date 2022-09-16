Toledo Cumberland snatches victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-26

A tight-knit tilt turned in Toledo Cumberland's direction just enough to squeeze past Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-26 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.
Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond after the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Knights narrowed the gap 12-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off on September 10, 2021 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. For more, click here.
Recently on September 2 , Toledo Cumberland squared off with Tuscola in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.