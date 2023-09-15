Toledo Cumberland grabbed an 18-7 victory at the expense of Villa Grove for an Illinois high school football victory at Villa Grove High on Sept. 15.

Toledo Cumberland opened with a 6-0 advantage over Villa Grove through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils rallied in the second quarter by making it 12-7.

Toledo Cumberland moved to an 18-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Toledo Cumberland and Villa Grove played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.