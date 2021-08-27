Toledo Cumberland's trick is no treat for Shelbyville 51-27

Toledo Cumberland dominated from start to finish in a resounding 51-27 win over Shelbyville in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The gap remained the same through the second and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 30-14 margin over Shelbyville after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.