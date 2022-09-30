Tolono Unity baffles Pontiac Township 48-0

Defense dominated as Tolono Unity pitched a 48-0 shutout of Pontiac Township at Pontiac Township High on September 30 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Pontiac Township squared off with October 1, 2021 at Tolono Unity High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Pontiac Township faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Paris on September 16 at Paris High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
