Tolono Unity handled Decatur St. Teresa 42-21 in an impressive showing on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Tolono Unity opened with a 14-7 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a colossal 35-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-14.

The Rockets and the Bulldogs each scored in the fourth quarter.

