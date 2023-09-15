Tolono Unity handled Decatur St. Teresa 42-21 in an impressive showing on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.
Tolono Unity opened with a 14-7 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.
The Rockets opened a colossal 35-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Decatur St. Teresa bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-14.
The Rockets and the Bulldogs each scored in the fourth quarter.
