Tolono Unity dispatches Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26-12

Tolono Unity tipped and eventually toppled Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

The Rockets registered a 20-12 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.