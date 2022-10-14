Tolono Unity dispatches Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26-12

Tolono Unity tipped and eventually toppled Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
The Rockets registered a 20-12 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.
The last time Tolono Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 35-0 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Tolono Unity took on Pontiac Township on September 30 at Pontiac Township High School. Click here for a recap
