Tolono Unity engulfs Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in flames 55-21

Tolono Unity showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 55-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

The Rockets enjoyed a monstrous margin over the Grey Ghosts with a 49-21 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 35-14 intermission margin at the Grey Ghosts' expense.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

