 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tolono Unity engulfs Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in flames 55-21

  • 0

Tolono Unity showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 55-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

The Rockets enjoyed a monstrous margin over the Grey Ghosts with a 49-21 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 35-14 intermission margin at the Grey Ghosts' expense.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

In recent action on August 27, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Fairbury Prairie Central on August 27 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News