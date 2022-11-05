Tolono Unity engulfs Mt. Carmel in point barrage 35-14

Tolono Unity painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Mt. Carmel's defense for a 35-14 win for an Illinois high school football victory on November 5.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Tolono Unity and Mt. Carmel were both scoreless.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Tolono Unity darted over Mt. Carmel 22-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 final quarter, too.