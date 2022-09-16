 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tolono Unity flies high over Paris 44-6

  • 0

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Tolono Unity did exactly that with a 44-6 win against Paris for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

The Rockets opened a lopsided 32-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Tolono Unity stormed to a 44-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

