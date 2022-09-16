Tolono Unity flies high over Paris 44-6

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Tolono Unity did exactly that with a 44-6 win against Paris for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.
The Rockets opened a lopsided 32-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Tolono Unity stormed to a 44-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
Lede AI Sports Desk
