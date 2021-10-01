 Skip to main content
Tolono Unity makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Pontiac Township 48-6

Tolono Unity broke out to an early lead and topped Pontiac Township 48-6 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 20-0 lead over the Indians.

The Rockets' offense thundered to a 42-6 lead over the Indians at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

